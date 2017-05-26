As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completes its 3 years in power, the ruling party is planning a ‘Jan Ki Baat’ (voice of the people) to connect with the people directly.

With the help of ‘Jan Ki Baat’, the government will get direct feedback from the citizens on the schemes initiated by the government at the ‘Making of Developed India’ or MODI Fest, to be held across the country from May 26 to June 16.

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani said. “There will be a special arrangement for ‘Jan ki Baat’ at every Modi fest so as people can send their message directly to the PM.” Irani added, “The apps of Modi government schemes will be available for download at the fest.”

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed 30 episodes of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on radio, the government via ‘Jan Ki Baat’ will get a direct feedback from citizens which will provide a better understanding of people’s expectations.