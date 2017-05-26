Assam, today is gifted with one of the longest and strongest bridge, capable of withstanding a 60-tonne weight of the tank, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge to mark the completion of 3 years of his party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the office.

The bridge is one of the series of infrastructure projects which was fast-tracked by PM Narendra Modi since he took the office in 2014. Also, the bridge is considered to be a big deal as India sees it as an attempt to shore up the nation’s defence requirements along the border (Sino-Indian) hence providing easy access to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The bridge which PM Modi inaugurated today is almost 9.15-km-long from Dhola to Sadia and is built over the Lohit river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra. After the inauguration, PM Modi will also kick-start the celebrations of NDA’s 3 years in the power from eastern-most part of Assam.

PM Modi inaugurates Dhola – Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya, Assam pic.twitter.com/RMjRPilvAJ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

PM Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola-Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya

PM Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola – Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya, Assam pic.twitter.com/rbUubURfXu — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

The security measures have also been tightened in the state following PM Modi’s visit.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said, “The prime minister will dedicate the strategically important bridge to the nation on May 26. It will bolster the road connectivity in the Northeast as the bridge will be used by people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh besides defence forces extensively.”

The bridge is expected to reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by up to four hours, making travel easy for commuters.

The construction of the bridge had started in 2011 when the Congress party governed Assam. The cost of the project is about Rs. 950 crore.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this move by the BJP govt is expected to provide them with a larger ground for the upcoming polls.