Coming as a relief to house lookers in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to roll out a new housing scheme with almost 12,000 houses to offer in mid-June. The scheme will be going on floor after it gets approval of lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

While speaking to a news agency, a DDA official said that the brochure’s draft is ready and soon the urban body will hold talks with banks, following which the scheme will be rolled out. The official said, “The LG has given his nod to the proposal, and so, we are all set now. The new scheme would be launched mid-June, give or take a few days. But, we have finalised the timeline now.”

“Secondly, if a buyer does so after the date of draw but before the issue of demand letter, then 25% of the registration fee would be forfeited. And, if the flat is surrendered after the issue of the demand letter but within 90 days of it, then 50% of the fee would be cut, and beyond that time period, the entire registration fee would be forfeited,” the official added.

Out of the total number of flats being allotted by the DDA, most of the flats are in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola. At least 10,000 unoccupied flats are from 2014 scheme and other 2,000 are those which have been lying vacant. For LIG flats the registration fee would be Rs 1 lakh while for MIG and HIG it would be Rs 2 lakh.

Earlier, the scheme was set to be rolled out in February but due to delay in ancillary infrastructure work, the timeline had stretched. Delhi Lt. Guv and chairman of the DDA had instructed senior officials to ensure that adequate public transport connectivity and other necessary basic infrastructure were in place before the rolling out of the new scheme.

Following the previous snubs, this time the DDA has decided to make the scheme an online affair to reduce the long queues of flat buyers at its headquarters. The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs7 lakh and Rs1.2 crore.

The scheme was well received by the people as DDA’s website had crashed soon after the launch.