After three Pakistani nationals were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly staying in India under fake identities, another case from Bahadurgarh has come to light. 

Raja, a Pakistani national was detained on Thursday from Jhajjar district of Haryana, ANI reported. He was living in the area by the name of Rasraj since 2013 and had a valid PAN card, Aadhaar card as well as a voter ID card.

Following the arrest, police seized the passport of the Pakistani national which had a visa stamp of the republic of India, holding validity of 33 days.

According to reports, it was mentioned in the passport that Raja was a resident of a Hindu colony in Larkana district of Pakistan’s Sindh province.


It is believed that the Pakistani national entered India via Nepal under the fake identity.

The central agencies and the Pakistan embassy have been informed about the arrest of Raja and an investigation has been ordered into the matter.

First Published | 26 May 2017 11:28 AM
