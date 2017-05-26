The wreckage of an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, Sukhoi SU-30, that went missing on Tuesday along the China-India border three days ago has been found, defense sources said today. The Indian fighter jet had 2 people onboard after it lost radio and radar contact with control room base camp in Tezpur in Assam.

Commenting on the matter an IAF offcial said, “Wreckage has been found close to the last known position of the aircraft. As of now weather is bad and the place has dense foliage”.

However, there was no information on the two pilots that were flying the jet.

The Aircraft which went missing, took off from Tezpur camp before the control room reported it had lost contact with it. As per their reports, the aircraft lost contact 60 km north of Tezpur. Tezpur has one of the three IAF air bases in the country that host the Sukhois.

The Sukhoi aircraft took off at 9:30 AM and went missing near Doulasang area of Arunachal Pradesh, the border area between India and China.

“A Sukhoi-30 aircraft airborne from Tezpur today on a routine training mission lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km from north of Tezpur town in Assam,” said Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt. Col. Sombit Ghosh.

“The aircraft is overdue and actions have been initiated,” he added.

The missing aircraft on a routine training mission, manned by two pilots last made contact with the control room at 11:30 AM.

On March 15, a Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed during a training sortie in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Search and Rescue operations have been activated to locate the aircraft and the pilots.

Tezpur Air force station is located at 172 km from the China border. It is one of the three air bases of the IAF in the country that hosts the Sukhoi.