Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Assam’s Dhola on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the country’s longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge to mark the completion of 3 years of his party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the office.

Inaugurating the longest 9.15 km bridge over a river in Assam here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a veiled attack on the previous Congress-led UPA government, accusing it of delaying its construction even as he named the bridge after legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

The bridge is one of the series of infrastructure projects which was fast-tracked by PM Narendra Modi since he took office in 2014. Also, the bridge is considered to be a big deal as India sees it as an attempt to shore up the nation’s defence requirements along the border (Sino-Indian) hence providing easy access to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Here are the LIVE updates

12.30 pm: Addressing to the public, PM Modi said that Dhola-Sadiya bridge will be named after famous singer Bhupen Hazarika

Hazarika was a leading playback singer, lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam

12.27 pm: PM Modi said what Atalji dreamt for the northeast is being completed by the BJP government in last three years

12.25 pm: If Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji had returned to power in 2004, then you would have got this bridge 10 years ago: PM Modi to people

12.20 pm: This bridge will not just save time and money but it will bring about an economic revolution in the country: PM Modi

PM Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola – Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya, Assam pic.twitter.com/rbUubURfXu — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

12.15 pm: The bridge you all had been waiting for past 5 decades has finally been inaugurated, says PM Modi

12.12 pm: PM Modi said government is working to make the region a hub of economic activity

12.10 pm: In 2003, one of our MLAs Jagdish Bhuyan wrote to Vajpayee ji requesting for such a bridge.He approved: PM Modi on Dhola-Sadia bridge

12.05 pm: Then soon Govt changed and the work on the bridge kept on getting delayed: PM Modi on #DholaSadiya bridge

Within one year of BJP rule in Assam, the state got rid of a lot of problems: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/GSV2VGSwKu — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

11.00 am: PM Modi inaugurates Dhola – Sadia Bridge across River Brahmaputra in Purana Sadiya, Assam