Demanding Jammu and Kashmir Police to stop the investigation against Indian Army Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi for allegedly tying a Kashmiri protester to his jeep’s bonnet, National Panthers Party on Friday held a demonstration in Jammu to support the officer.

National Panthers Party workers sat outside the police station in Jammu asking for an immediate withdrawal of FIR against the army officer.

The development comes after J&K Police on Tuesday said that it will continue to investigate the officer for the charges leveled against him in the FIR.

“Whatever comes out of the investigation is a separate matter, but an investigation will take place and it will be seen what is right and what is wrong,” said Munir Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Kashmir.

The incident came to light after surfacing of a 16-video showing an army jeep carrying a Kashmiri tied in front of the jeep as the army convoy passed through Gundipora village of Beerwah in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Gogoi on Monday while talking exclusively to NewsX described his action as a life-saving decision.

The officer said that he was in “do-or-die” situation, surrounded by over a thousand stone pelters, and his quick thinking of using a stone-pelter as a human shield saved many lives. “17 boys in QRT team, 4 civilian polling agents, 7 ITBP men, 4 J&K cops and EVM machine were stranded,” added Major Gogoi.

Meanwhile, Army on Monday conferred Major Gogoi with Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for his contribution to counter-insurgency operations in J&K.

The incident has caught the attention of the entire nation with mixed reactions coming for and against the army.