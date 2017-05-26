Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s wish to visit clash-hit Saharanpur has been turned down by Uttar Pradesh police. Rahul Gandhi was expected to visit the area on Saturday but the UP police turned down Gandhi’s request after a fresh bout of violence broke out following BSP chief Mayawati’s visit on…..

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Saharanpur was on cards as the leaders within the Congress and outside had questioned his silence over the clashes, claiming that Congress had disconnected itself from Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has also sent a preliminary report to Centre over the clashes in Saharanpur where 2 died and over 40 were left injured.

Taking the cognizance of the request by the UP government, the Centre deployed around 400 anti-riot police personnel to Saharanpur with additional security aimed to restore peace in the region.

The request for Rapid Action Force (RAF) came in after policemen failed to ease the unsettling situation.

Congress VP had been holding meetings with the leaders of the party including those from tribal communities in order to visit the clash hit area; however the lack of permission by UP Police has turned out to be an obstruction for the party.