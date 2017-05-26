The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said it has arrested four persons in connection with a murder and gang-rape of four women of a family near Jewar.

“The Special Task Force (STF) arrested four persons today (Friday) morning for killing a scrap dealer and gang raping his mother, wife, sister and sister-in-law two km from Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday,” an STF offical told IANS.

He identified the arrested as Hazi, Munna, Wahim. The fourth person is yet to be identified.

Said to be neighbours of the victim family, they are being questioned by the STF officials.

The arrests were made on the basis of statements given by the women, who have undergone medical examination, he said.

The crime occurred some 60 km from here on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday when eight members of a Greater Noida-based family, including four women, were headed to Bulandshahr to visit an ailing relative.

According to the victims, six armed men forced their Eeco van to stop by shooting at its tyres near Sabota village. The armed men then gang raped the women at gunpoint in a nearby field.

When scrap dealer Shakeel Qureshi, 40, put up resistance, the men shot him dead. The victims were also looted of their valuables, mobile phones and Rs 47,000, police said.