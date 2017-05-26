Facing public wrath for meeting separatist Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Friday said that PM Narendra Modi’s narrative on the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir has “ruined tourism industries in this valley”.

Mani Shankar Aiyar said that PM Modi’s statement that “terror and tourism cannot go together” in the Valley has “ruined” tourism industry on Jammu and Kashmir.

“The tour operators of the Valley were present in the meeting with the Hurriyat leaders and they told me that Modi’s message that terror and tourism has ruined tourism industries in this valley this year,” said Mani Shankar.

Ayer further added that Modi has “inflicted untold harm” by promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a state of terror to the tourists.

The Congress leader said that the situation in Kashmir is very grim and the Centre government should engage in the dialogue process with the stakeholders and leaders of the state to find a solution to it.

With the tension between the authorities and people of Kashmir at all time high, Ayer’s decision to meet the separatist leaders who have been time and again ‘sponsoring’ and ‘supporting’ violence in the state has not gone well among the various political sections of the country.

Even the Congress has virtually ‘distanced’ itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar after the leader along with a five-member panel on May 25 met Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and other leaders to discuss a way to calm down the unrest in the valley.