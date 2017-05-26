Indian Army on Friday foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Two BAT terrorists killed in the operation.

The incident took place on May 26 when Pakistan’s guerrilla tactics group, BAT opened an attack on a group of Indian Army patrolling along the LoC in the Uri sector.

The development comes after Indian Army on Tuesday damaged several Pakistani military posts with heavy artillery firing in a “very recent” punitive assault along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its pre-emptive and pro-active strategy to curb cross-border militant incursion.

The army had also released an undated video that showed some military posts in a forested area being bombed with heavy artillery fire, and smoke and flames billowing after the explosions.

The tension in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Loc has been on an all time high during recent years.