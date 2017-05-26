A- A A+

Former Director General of Police of Punjab, KPS Gill died on Tuesday at the age of 82. He took his last breath in a Delhi hospital.

Gill was best known for playing a crucial role in bringing the Punjab insurgency under control.

Post retirement, Gill took on multiple roles and invested his time in authoring books, speaking at various subjects and also acted as a consultant on counter-terrorism.

He also served as the president of the Indian Hockey Federation for 14 years.

The two-time DGP of Punjab was awarded Padam Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India, in 1989.

First Published | 26 May 2017 4:32 PM
