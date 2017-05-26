In a shocking incident, Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Kerala unit Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday raked controversy by saying that Indian Army ‘rapes’ women with no one to question them.

The senior CPM leader from Kerala while addressing a gathering said, “They (Indian Army) can take any woman and rape her, nobody has the right to question them. This is the state wherever the army is.”

Balakrishnan further said that the army can shoot anyone when they see more than four people standing together. “When the Army is given extreme powers, the Army can do anything to anybody,” added the politician.

The leader also goes ahead to say that if the army is brought into Kannur, it will lead to clashes between the army and the people.

His remarks come after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that that the government trusts and supports army’s action.

Jaitley said so after the Indian army earlier this week decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the operation to curb militancy from across the border.

Balakrishnan comments on the Indian Army coincide at a time when the nation is debating the incident from J&K where Indian Army Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi is been investigated for allegedly tying a Kashmiri protester to his jeep’s bonnet last month.

A 16-video came to light showing an army jeep carrying a Kashmiri tied in front of the jeep as the army convoy passed through Gundipora village of Beerwah in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army later conferred Major Gogoi with Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for his contribution to counter-insurgency operations in J&K.