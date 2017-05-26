Slamming Yogi Adityanath government over the Saharanpur communal clashes that led to 2 deaths and dozen others injured, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday cited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pitch of ‘Diwali and Ramzaan’ during the assembly elections as the root cause of the outbreak of violence in the state.

Speaking to the media people, Akhilesh said that BJP during their recently concluded poll campaign in UP played the politics of dividing communities over the festivals of Diwali and Ramzaan; Shamshan and Kabristaan.

“What else can you expect from BJP? What we can expect from the one who had divided the Indian festivals Diwali and Ramzaan over electricity, Shamshan and Kabristaan during their election campaign in the state,” said Akhilesh.

Samajwadi Party committee has visited all the affected areas personally. “They (BJP) are the root cause of this communal conflict,” adds Akhilesh.

BJP government under Yogi Aditynath in UP is facing a lot of criticism for their inability to stop the Saharanpur clashes.

In reaction, Saharanpur has undergone a major rejig of top bureaucrats and officers after the violence. At least 174 Sub-Divisional Magistrates were transferred on Thursday by the Yogi govt.

Earlier today, UP police also turned down Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s wish to visit clash-hit Saharanpur.