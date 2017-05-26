The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati and two others accused in an alleged rape case against them.

Quashing the bail, Allahabad HC bench said that the earlier order appears to have been awarded in a ‘hurry’ by the session court stands nullified now.

The session court on the charges against the tainted former minister Prajapati and two of his aides Pintu Singh and Vikas Verma had granted bail on May 12.

Minister in the Samazwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Prajapati was finally nabbed from Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on March 15 after he went missing evading the arrest.

Earlier in February, after the intervention of the Supreme Court, UP Police filed a complaint against Prajapati and six others following the appeal by the victim in the case.

A non-bailable warrant was also filed by the police in this regard.