The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday took on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, saying that a reign of terror prevails everywhere and misleading data about the government’s success on the economic front is being projected.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday completed its three years in office.

“BJP is celebrating third anniversary of their government and pretending like this is the best government country has ever seen. But figures tell a different story,” said AAP leader Ashutosh.

He said that the government has mislead the people by claiming that country was doing good financially.

“Finances are in bad shape…exports have gone in the negative, eight sectors have shown only one per cent growth and could generate only half-a-per cent employment… This is not good. If it goes on like this, the country is set to face a huge economic crisis,” said Ashutosh.

He added that after three years of the BJP in power, a state of terror prevailed everywhere, and minorities, Dalits, women, students and educational institutions were being targeted by the central government.

“Yesterday’s incident on Yamuna Expressway speaks volumes… A family had to suffer, women of the family were raped, but no action has been taken till now. When sometime back something like this had happened in the same area, BJP had targeted Uttar Pradesh’s Akhilesh government,” said the AAP leader.

He also underlined that the situation in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, where caste-related violence has taken place, had not abated yet.

Ashutosh accused the BJP of being pro-rich and anti-farmer.

“While 12,602 farmers have committed suicide, BJP has waived off loans worth Rs 4.6 lakh-crore for the industrialists,” Ashutosh said.