Briefing the media on the Jewar gang-rape case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar, Luv Kumar on Friday said that the initial medical reports rule out the possibility of rape of the of the victims.

“No proof of rape has yet been found in the medical reports of the Jewar gang-rape victims,” said SSP Luv Kumar.

Chief Medical Officer A Bhargava has also confirmed the report adding that no injury marks were discovered on the private parts of the victims.

“We have sent the samples to Lucknow lab for testing, no trace of semen stains on the clothes of the victims were found,” said Bhargava.

The case pertains to Thursday night incident in Uttar Pradesh, Jewar-Bulandshahr highway where at least six miscreants looted a family and killed one of the male family members on resisting the assault on women travelling with him.

A family of four men and four women while travelling to Bulandshahr to attend an ailing relative, were held hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women.

No arrests have been made in the case with police launching a manhunt to get hold of the miscreants.

Several such crimes, including murders and gang-rapes, have been reported in the past on the same route and the specific location around Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and around Bulandshahr.