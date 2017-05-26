The Union Environment Ministry on Friday modified the animal cruelty rules, making it mandatory to ensure the cattle are not bought or sold with a purpose of slaughtering.

As the ministry notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules-2017, it asserted that the aim is to regulate animal market and prevent cruelty.

To ensure the rules are implemented, undertakings will have to be taken in the market by ‘District Animal Market Monitoring Committee’ (at district level) and ‘Animal Market Committee’ at local level.

“When someone comes to sell a cattle and someone is purchasing it, they have to give an undertaking that it is not for the slaughter purpose and the member secretary of the market has to take an undertaking and ensure from both the sides,” said Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The rules also have specific directions in case of adoption the policy.

“Any person who intends to adopt a seized animal from infirmary, Pinjrapole or animal welfare organisation has to furnish an undertaking that the animals are adopted for agriculture purpose and not for slaughter,” a ministry statement added.

The minster said that the aim of the rules is very specific and it is only to regulate the animal markets, sale of cattle in these markets, and to ensure the welfare of the cattle dealt.

“It is strengthening the hand of the government at the state level and also strengthening the movement of prevention of cruelty to animals,” the Minister said.

The rules were modified after seeking suggestions from the people, he added.