The Delhi Police launched 10 anti-terror ‘Parakram’ vans on Friday, each carrying five commandos armed with assault rifles, to provide round-the-clock security in high footfall areas of the national capital.

The five commandos, all trained by the National Security Guard, who will man each van include a driver and a team in-charge.

‘Parakram’ personnel will act as a first response team in case of a terror attack until reinforcements arrive.

“Parakram vans will be deployed at Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazar, IP Marg, Saket Select City Mall, Vasant Kunj Mall, Pacific Mall (Subhash Nagar), Market/Mall Complex (Netaji Subhash Place), Akshardham temple, Lotus temple, and Jhandewalan,” Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said.

“Commandos dressed in fatigues will be armed with AK-47 assault rifles,” he added.

The ‘Parakram’ vans were flagged off by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at the Delhi Police Headquarters here around 12.30 p.m.

“Around 200 commandos have been trained for the project and will work in three shifts to provide round-the-clock protection,” Pathak said

All ‘Parakram’ vans are GPRS-enabled and will be tracked by the Police Control Room.

The first batch of ‘Parakram’ vans is part of a pilot project that will be extended to more locations after assessment of its success, Pathak added.