A fresh encounter started between security forces and militants in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning. According to reports, four militants were trapped in the Saimu village and now it has been confirmed that one of the militants gunned down is Burhan Wani’s successor and the Hizbul Commander Sabzar Bhat.

Apart from Bhat, another militant has been killed and two other militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

A report by India Today said that Sabzar made a final call to his family when he got injured in the firing and asked for forgiveness.

“Forgive me if I’m wrong. We have been cordoned,” he said.

Soon after the news about the death of Sabzar broke out, locals came out of their houses and started pelting stones at the security forces.

The encounter started last night after the suspected militants opened fire at a patrol party of the 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Hardumir around 9 pm. The whole area had been cordoned off and a massive search operation was launched after that.

Operation abhi on hai. Militants phanse huye hain aur dono taraf se firing chal rahi hai: Army officer (deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Wjz2HipcZa — ANI (@ANI_news) May 27, 2017

On Friday, Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation.

The incident took place when Pakistan’s guerrilla tactics group, BAT opened an attack on a group of Indian Army patrolling along the LoC in the Uri sector.

The development comes after Indian Army on Tuesday damaged several Pakistani military posts with heavy artillery firing in a “very recent” punitive assault along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its pre-emptive and pro-active strategy to curb cross-border militant incursion.

(More details are awaited)