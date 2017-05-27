Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to heavy flooding and landslides and has ordered to dispatch relief ships.

“India condoles the loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to flooding and landslides.

We stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in their hour of need,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said our ships are being dispatched with relief material.

“The first ship will reach Colombo on Saturday morning. The second will reach on Sunday. Further assistance is on its way.” he added.

Over 52,000 people have been displaced after hours of severe rain and strong winds and as many as 91 people have died in the tragedy with over 100 missing.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, Sri Lanka has witnessed the worst rainfall since 1970’s.