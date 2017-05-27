Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of misappropriating health funds and claimed three health scams, including one involving Rs 300 crore.

Mishra said three big scams were perpetrated in the health sector by the Aam Aadmi Party government, including one of more than Rs 300 crore in the procurement of medicines.

The Kejriwal government improperly procured medicines, overpaid for ambulances, and violated rules in transfers and appointments too, Mishra told the media here.

The former Minister said Jain did not allow hospitals to buy medicines and instead handed over the task to a central procurement authority.

“The government bought medicines worth crores of rupees six months in advance, even when hospitals said they don’t need them. Three godowns were built to store the medicines, which have been wasted,” said Mishra, who has been suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The former Minister claimed that such medicines have since expired and hospitals have started running out of stock.

He also raised doubts over the purchase of 100 ambulances in the national capital.

Mishra said that the 100 ambulance bought by the government for Rs 23 lakh each were supposed to be fireproof, but four caught fire within the first few days of running. “Some are now not even in use,” he alleged.

The MLA from Karawal Nagar said that Health Minister Jain appointed at least 30 Medical Superintendents in Delhi hospitals without following the due process.

“Jain broke rules of transfers and appointments. Junior officers were given senior posts and he ordered over 30 illegal postings,” Mishra claimed.