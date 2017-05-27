A- A A+

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, a day after he skipped a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“The Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today,” PMO said in a tweet.

The JD-U president was in the capital to attend a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi in honour of visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Saturday.

Kumar did not attend Friday’s opposition meeting that was attended by several top leaders to discuss a consensus presidential candidate. JD-U was represented by party leaders Sharad Yadav and K.C. Tyagi at the meeting.

