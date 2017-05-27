The Hurriyat Conference on Saturday called for a two-day valley wide shutdown following the killing of militant commander Sabzar Bhat, which triggered protests and one civilian was killed.

At least 35 people got injured in clashes in different areas of Kashmir Valley with five security personnel also receiving bullet injuries, officials said.

“Five security personnel have also been injured,” a police official said.

The security forces also resorted to pellet gun firing at the protesters in which 12 people received injuries.

Sabzar, along with another militant, Faizan were killed in a gun-fight in Tral’s Saimoo village.