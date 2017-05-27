Two persons were arrested, six firearms seized and 104 vehicles without proper documents impounded in Rohini area of north Delhi during a police operation on Saturday, police said.

“Those arrested included a proclaimed offender wanted in a 13-year-old case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Pal said.

The police operation in which 771 personnel were involved was carried out between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., he said.

“A total of 703 persons with criminal background were questioned after the entire area was properly sealed,” the officer added.

Apart from 104 vehicles that were impounded, 25 persons were fined for using vehicles with tinted glasses.