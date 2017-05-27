Maoist guerrillas at a “Jan Adalat” (kangaroo court) in Bihar on Saturday pronounced the death penalty for a judge, who had awarded the death sentence to their five colleagues on Thursday.

The Maoists have also announced a two-day shutdown on May 28 and 29 in Bhagalpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Jamui and Banka districts to protest against the Munger court order that awarded the death sentence to five Maoists after convicting them for the murder of two CRPF jawans in an ambush during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Laljeet Koda, spokesperson of the CPI-Maoist’s Eastern Bihar-Jharkhand Regional Zonal Committee, in a press release issued to the media, said that a Jan Adalat pronounced the death penalty for Additional Sessions Judge (I) Jyoti Swarup Srivastava, who had awarded the death sentence to five party members.

According to the district police officials, nearly 50 armed Maoists had ambushed a vehicle carrying CRPF troopers on the Gangta-Lakshmipur road under the Kharagpur Police Station area, killing two jawans and injuring 10 others, in April 2014.