Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the Central Command here and took stock of the armed forces preparedness in case of an emergency, an official said.

During his stay in the Uttar Pradesh capital for more than five hours, General Rawat was closeted with senior Central Command officers, including the Command’s General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt. General Balwant Singh Negi, and said the Army was ready for any eventuality and challenge.

Informed sources said that coordination between the Indian Air Force and the Army was also taken up during the discussions and the Army chief was handed over a report prepared by formation commanders in this regard.

Chief of the Central Air Command Air Marshal S.B.P. Sinha was also present at the meeting.

Discussions were also held vis-v-vis IAF stations at Lucknow, Bareilly and Allahabad.

Lt. General Negi presented a report on seven states under the command. The Army chief flew into the state capital by a special plane in the morning.