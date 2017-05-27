Three members of a gang, who would lure bikers by putting on the guise of loose women at night and rob them, have been arrested, police said here on Saturday.

“Posing as prostitutes, two-three members of the gang would stand along the road at night and when bikers stopped, they would rob them,” a senior police officer told IANS.

“They used to not just rob people stopping their vehicles but also thrashed anyone resisting them,” he added.

The gang used to operate in Wazirabad-Khajuri Khas Chowk stretch and Yamuna Pushta road, in north-east Delhi.

“Police has worked out 12 cases (after their arrest) and has recovered six mobile phones and a motorcycle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Singla said.

The arrested have been identified as Vinay, 22, Abhishek, 23, and Arjun, 19 — all residents of Delhi.

On Friday, the accused were trying to sell stolen mobile phones in Shastri Park area when police noticed them.

When the accused realised that policemen were watching them, they tried to flee the spot on a motorcycle, but they were arrested after a long chase.

Police said that the accused had admitted to have carried out about a dozen robberies in the area.

Police are on the hunt for five more members of the gang.