On Sunday morning, a Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) member filed a complaint with the Delhi police alleging that someone had written ‘pro-Islamic States’ slogans on the walls of a college in Delhi University.

Commenting on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said, “We have received a complaint and we are examining it.”

DUSU President and also a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Amit Tanwar took to his twitter handle and shared images of pro-ISIS slogans which were written on the walls of the Delhi School of Economics.

ISIS SLOGANS PRINTED ON WALL IN DU. I strongly condem n demand strong action after identifying such Morons.@shriniwas_hr @ABVPVoice pic.twitter.com/bIgsUf8H0n — Amit Tanwar Abvp (@amittanwarabvp) May 28, 2017

As per reports, Ankit Sangwan, DUSU secretary and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) filed the complaint with the Delhi police after he was told by some students that the slogans were written on the walls of the Delhi School of Economics.

In the complaint filed at the Maurice Nagar police station by DUSU secretary, he claimed that he saw ‘I am SYN ISIS’ written on the wall. He also said that the slogans written on the walls means that an organisation like IS should be supported.

DUSU secretary further claimed that slogans like ‘Justice for Naxals’, ‘AFSPA’, ‘Azadi’, ‘LGBTQ’ were also found on the walls of the Department of Social Work.

Meanwhile, Amit Tanwar blamed the students’ wing of CPI(M), All India Students Federation (AISF).

लो पता चल ही गया DU में ISIS का एजेंट koe ओर नही CPI(M) की स्टूडेंट विंग AISF ह! JNU के बाद RAMJAS अब D-SCHOOL/@shriniwas_hr @abpnewstv pic.twitter.com/oW1Gzu5BmY — Amit Tanwar Abvp (@amittanwarabvp) May 28, 2017

Filing a complaint against the incident, DUSU secretary Ankit Sangwan has demanded strict action against the unidentified accused.