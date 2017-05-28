In yet another case of lawlessness in the state of Uttar Pradesh, two women were molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Rampur district, ANI reported on Sunday. The video that has gone viral on social media shows ten to twelve boys molesting the women, while they are pleading to let them go.

One of the boys is even seen filming the whole incident on his mobile phone.

The two-minute video also shows the boys making fun of girls and abusing them verbally.

According to local police, the culprits have been identified and an investigation has been started to nab all the accused.

This comes months after Yogi Adityanath government launched anti-Romeo drive in Uttar Pradesh to keep a check on women crime. However, it seems not much has been done on the ground level to check the safety of girls.