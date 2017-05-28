Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised environmentalist Afroz Shah and his efforts towards cleaning Mumbai’s dirtiest Versova’s beach.

“I heartily congratulate Afroz Shah and his entire team for their efforts in cleaning Mumbai’s Versova beach,” Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

He lauded the effort of Shah, saying that he started cleaning Versova in October 2015 and later it turned into a people’s movement.

Versova beach has now been transformed into a clean and beautiful beach, he said.

UN Environment Programme awarded Shah with the “Champion of the Earth” Award. He is the first Indian to receive this honour.

The Prime Minister also lauded the people as well as local administration of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district for making it free from open defecation under the Swachch Bharat Campaign.