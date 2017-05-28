A- A A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised environmentalist Afroz Shah and his efforts towards cleaning Mumbai’s dirtiest Versova’s beach.

“I heartily congratulate Afroz Shah and his entire team for their efforts in cleaning Mumbai’s Versova beach,” Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

He lauded the effort of Shah, saying that he started cleaning Versova in October 2015 and later it turned into a people’s movement.

ALSO READ: Pro-IS slogans found on Delhi University campus’ walls; DUSU files complaint

Versova beach has now been transformed into a clean and beautiful beach, he said.

UN Environment Programme awarded Shah with the “Champion of the Earth” Award. He is the first Indian to receive this honour.

The Prime Minister also lauded the people as well as local administration of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district for making it free from open defecation under the Swachch Bharat Campaign.

First Published | 28 May 2017 12:37 PM
Read News On:

Afroz Shah

Champion of the Earth

Swachch Bharat Campaign

UN Environment Programme

Versova beach

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        