Observing that constructive criticism strengthens democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed the various assessments of his three years of government and assured that mistakes and shortcomings would be rectified.

In his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi described as “a healthy sign” the many surveys and opinion polls that assessed and analysed the work done by his government in its three years.

“Audit and assessment of the performance of the present government in the last three years is happening all over on newspapers, social media or TV for the last 15 days. There have been many surveys and several opinion polls. I see this entire process as a very healthy sign,” said Modi.

“Constructive criticism strengthens democracy, for an aware nation, an awakened nation, this churning is very important,” said Modi referring to the surveys which highlight both praise and criticism of his government as it completed three years in office on Friday.

“The works done during these years were tested on every touch stone. It was analysed by every segment of society. And this is a great process in democracy. I firmly believe that governments must be accountable in democracy and the public at large must be provided with report card of works done,” said the Prime Minister.

“There were some praises, some support, and sometimes shortcomings were also pointed out, I understand the importance of all these things. I thank those people, who provided critical and important feedback,” he said.

“The mistakes and the shortcomings once highlighted can be rectified. Whether something is good, little less effective, or bad, whatever it is, one has to learn from it and move ahead in life putting the learning from it into practice,” he added.