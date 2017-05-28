Harping on the importance of waste management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced launch a “massive movement” for waste collection across 4,000 cities of the country from June 5.

“We must not treat garbage as waste, it is wealth, a resource. Once we start looking it as wealth, we will come up with new means of waste management,” Modi said in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“On June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the government, in association with the state governments, will launch a massive movement of waste collection in 4,000 cities across the country.”

He said under the movement, separate dustbins — green for liquid waste and blue for dry waste — will be installed in these cities to develop a culture of segregating the two types of wastes.

“In the green basket put liquid waste like kitchen waste, things which decompose, and in the blue bin put waste like metals, broken boxes, plastic etc. The liquid waste can be used as manure for agricultural waste while the dry waste will be recycled.”

“I am confident that we can develop a culture of segregating waste and contributing towards waste effective waste managements,” the Prime Minister added.