At least 1 porter has been killed and another reportedly injured after Pakistan on Sunday fired on unarmed civilians in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Pakistan started the unprovoked firing in the Keran sector of J&K.

Indian porters are the civilians who operate between the two posts of Indian army where they help carry the ration, water and other required material between the Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

While Pakistani porters act as guides for terrorists and help them navigate to cross the border.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army killed an intruder on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence official said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta said, “Alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 2.30AM”.

“The intruder was killed in ambush. His identity is yet to be ascertained,” Mehta added.

(With inputs from IANS)