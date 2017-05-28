Defending Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi for using ‘stone-pelter’ as a human shield, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that to counter the “dirty war” in Kashmir, security forces need to find innovative ideas, reported PTI

Referring to the rise in ongoing protest and stone pelting incidents in the Valley, Gen Rawat said that he cannot ask his men (Army) to “just wait and die” as the agitators hurl petrol bombs at them.

“When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men ‘just wait and die,” said Rawat.

The Army Chief was referring to the incident when Major Leetul Gogoi allegedly had decided to use a stone pelter as a ‘human shield’ when an angry mob attacked the five-vehicle convoy he was escorting after by-election duty in Srinagar.

The incident raked stirred controversy and a national wide debate after a 16-second video surfaced showing an army jeep carrying a Kashmiri tied in front of the jeep as the army convoy passed through Gundipora village of Beerwah in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army chief who recently awarded Major Gogoi with Commendation Card for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations also said that Kashmir issue requires a composite solution and everybody will have to get involved in the process.

Pointing at the tricky situation, security forces face while dealing with the agitators in the Valley, Bipin Rawat said that he would have been happy if the protesters were firing weapons at the armed forces instead of throwing stones.

Army Chief’s comment comes a day after, Top Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat alias Abu Zarar, a close aide of militant ‘poster boy’ Burhan Wani, was killed on Saturday after a gunfight in Tral in south Kashmir.

The death of the slain terrorist has triggered widespread protests across the Valley once again. The tension in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been at an all-time high in last six months.