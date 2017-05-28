Samajwadi Party (SP) Azam Khan, who is known for his controversial comments on Sunday said, “Girls should stay away from places where they might be molested.” Azam’s comments came in relation to an eve-teasing incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh Rampur’s village.

The SP leader further said, “After Bulandshahr incident, every man should make sure that women in their house should stay inside.”

Azam also lambasted on Yogi Adityanath’s government in the state and said, “In the present government, the number of rapes cases, murder and robbery is not a shocking thing.”

In yet another case of lawlessness in the state of Uttar Pradesh, two women were molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Rampur district. The video that has gone viral on social media shows ten to twelve boys molesting the women, while they are pleading to let them go.

One of the boys is even seen filming the whole incident on his mobile phone. The two-minute video also shows the boys making fun of girls and abusing them verbally.