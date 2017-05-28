“Kashmiri youths appeared in the exam with enthusiasm,” said Maj Gen AK Singh speaking after Army successfully conducted Common Entrance Written Examination for the selection of Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks in Srinagar amid the prevailing unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

Reportedly, out of 815 candidates who registered for the exam, 799 appeared for the written examination.

The Valley is under curfew for two days after a series of fresh clashes begin between the security personnel and the locals after the army in a coordinated operation killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral area.

Joining the ranks, Hurriyat Conference also called for a two-day valley wide shutdown to protest the killing of Bhat and also called for a “March to Tral” on May 30.

Sabzar Ahmed Bhat was a close aide and alleged successor to militant ‘poster boy’ Burhan Wani in the area.

The death of the slain terrorist has triggered widespread protests in the Valley once again, with one civilian death reported and 35 injured, including five policemen.

Kashmiri youths appeared in exam with enthusiasm. I'm hopeful, with our efforts, we'll be able to guide them in right direction - Maj Gen AK Singh

Sabzar, 28, was killed in a four-hour-long gunfight in a village in Tral sub-division of Pulwama district. He was named as the successor of Wani after the latter was killed in a gunfight with security forces on July 8 last year.