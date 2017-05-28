Taking a strong tone after an increased tension in the border along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that our ‘neighbour’ for last 7 decades has plotted security threat against India.

“We have a neighbour who, for almost 7 decades, has perpetuated a security threat as far as India is concerned,” said Jaitley in Karnataka’s Chitradurga.

The minister further added that the due to India’s unique geographical location in the region, we (India) have never been free from trouble.

Earlier in an interview to Doordarshan, Jaitley asserted that the Indian Army across the LoC has a “position of domination” against Pakistan.

“I can emphatically say the Indian army is in a position of domination along the full stretch of Line of Control,” said Jaitley.

Also Read: Army chief Bipin Rawat defends Major Gogoi, calls for innovative ways to fight ‘dirty war’ in Kashmir

Jaitley’s comment comes a day after the security forced in a coordinated attack on Saturday killed a top Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat alias Abu Zarar, a close aide of militant ‘poster boy’ Burhan Wani, after a gunfight in Tral in south Kashmir.

We have a neighbour who, for almost 7 decades, has perpetuated a security threat as far as India is concerned: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/73DGM6UKAF — ANI (@ANI_news) May 28, 2017

The death of the slain terrorist has triggered widespread protests in the Valley once again, with one civilian death reported and 35 injured, including five policemen.

The death of the slain terrorist has triggered widespread protests across the Valley once again. The tension in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been at an all-time high in last six months.