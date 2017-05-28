A- A A+

Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a murder accused, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, from Uttar Pradesh.

Shambhu, 41, of Wazirpur Industrial Area in north Delhi was arrested on Saturday evening from near his native place in Azamgarh following a tip-off.

“Shambhu was involved in a murder case registered at the Ashok Vihar police station. He was arrested in 2010 but jumped parole. He has over 20 criminal cases against him in Delhi and was evading arrest for more than six years,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh told IANS.

He was arrested after police learnt that he used to visit his native village Sahri Bandha to meet his accomplices.  

First Published | 28 May 2017 6:04 PM
