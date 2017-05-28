Two days after the wreckage of the missing Indian Air Force fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 was located along China-India border, a search team on Sunday successfully recovered black box from the crash site.

A ground search and rescue party today reached the spot to take an account of the evidence of still missing 2 pilots onboard when the aircraft crashed.

The Sukhoi aircraft with 2 pilots on board took off from IAF Tezpur air base went missing after it took off on a routine training mission on May 23.

The search and rescue operation is still on the hunt for the missing IAF pilots.

The rescue operations have to deal with incessant rain and dense forest that has been a dampener for the ground ops required to track to the crash site of Sukhoi jet.

The Su-30 lost radar and radio contact 60 km north of controlling station in Tezpur on Tuesday around 11.10 AM near Arunachal Pradesh’s Doulasang area.

Tezpur has one of the three IAF air bases in the country that host the Sukhois.