Three alleged members of a gang, including two Kashmir residents, have been arrested from West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district, the state police said on Sunday.

The police busted a gang of around 10 criminal elements from the forests South 24-Pargana district’s Joynagar and seized several arms and ammunition on Saturday.

“We raided the forest area and arrested three, including two youths from Kashmir’s Uri town, while the other gang members managed to escape. Seven to eight bombs and several other arms were seized from them,” a senior officer of Joynagar police station said.

The officer said they have identified a local goon named Halim Seikh, but declined to give out the names of the two arrested Kashmiris in view of pending investigation.

“We cannot divulge much details about the two Kashmiri youths for the sake of further investigation. We are trying to find out why they have come this far all the way from Kashmir. It is certain that the gang gathered in the forest of Sundarbans with some anti-social motive,” the officer said.