A day after several protests broke in Kerala against Narendra Modi government’s decision on banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, Kannur police on Sunday registered a case against Congress workers for slaughtering a calf in the public.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the president of Kerala Youth Congress and other party workers organised a ‘beef-fest’ outside University College in Trivandrum against the Centre’s decision against the beef ban.

The government in a recent development notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 aiming to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes. As per the notification, both seller and buyer will have to ensure that the cattle is not being bought or sold in the market for slaughter purposes.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his apprehension on the NDA govt’s cattle slaughter ban wrote to PM Modi saying that the restrictions will hold against the essence of democracy in the country.

“In my own state of Kerala, a vast majority of the population consume meat. So is the case with all the other South Indian states and North East Indian states. Even in states like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, non vegetarians out number vegetarians. Therefore, the new rules should have been introduced in consultation with the states,” reads the letter.

NDA government is facing heavy criticism and outrage from the various sections of the society for the ban.