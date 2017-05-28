Citing the proactive measures taken by the Indian Government to bring Uzma back, a couple from Hyderabad on Sunday urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring their daughter allegedly stuck in Pakistan for nine years.

As reported by news agency ANI, Mohammadi Begum is stuck in Pakistan and also allegedly tortured by her husband.

Expressing her faith in Swaraj after the Ministry intervened to expedite Uzma earlier this week, victim’s mother pleaded to the minister asking her to reunite the parents with their daughter in this holy month of Ramadan.

“My daughter is stuck in Pakistan; I have been waiting for years. This is the month of Ramadan and I want to celebrate it with her,” said Begum’s mother.

She also alleged that her daughter (Mohammadi Begum) is being tortured by her husband and they treat her like a servant. “Sushma Swaraj ji I will bless you, please bring my daughter back. It’s been 9 years,” said mother.

Victims’ father, Mohammed Akbar reportedly said that Begum keeps calling them asking to be brought back.

“Sushma Swaraj ji after a lot of efforts brought Uzma back, we will be glad if she brings our daughter back too,” said Begum’s father.

The parents allege that a Pakistani national, Mohammed Younus cheated their daughter and got married to her.