Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, who has been trying to mobilise the OBC, SC and ST communities to counter the Patel quota stir launched by Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, on Sunday set out on a “I am a sad Gujarat” yatra from here to Somnath.

Set to cover all the 182 assembly constituencies, the yatra was supposed to be joined by 182 four-wheelers. However,over 500 vehicles were at the yatra’s beginning, and more vehicles joined en route, creating traffic snarls on certain highways.

Thakore was to halt for the night at the historic temple town and address his supporters on Monday. He was expected to make some key announcements and seek the position of the government and the opposition Congress on various problems facing the state.

The leader, whose Thakore Sena has a presence in many villages in north and central Gujarat, said that his yatra was not only for the communities he claims to represent but for all the sections of the society as there was no section in Gujarat that was happy with the present BJP regime.

“Water canals pass through fields of farmers but they can’t draw water, youth get education but no jobs, there is prohibition but liquor flows freely,” he said, adding that he would tour the entire state for 50 days to create awareness about these issues and government’s apathy.