As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rides high over the completion of three years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his four-nation tour starting today. PM Modi’s four-nation tour — aimed to boost India’s economic engagement — include Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

The four-nation tour will start with a visit to Germany where PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel under the framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) and call on Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Describing Germany as a valuable partner, the Prime Minister said, “German competencies fit well with my vision for India’s transformation.”

The next stop for PM Modi will be Spain where he will call on King Felipe VI and hold talks with President Mariano Rajoy. This visit by the PM is the first official visit of any Indian Prime Minister in 3 decades.

Seeking an active participation of Spanish industry in various Indian projects like infrastructure, smart cities, digital economy and many more, PM Modi said that he will also meet up with the top level officials of the Spanish industries and will encourage them to partner in the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

After Spain, Russia will be PM Modi’s next stop in his four-nation tour. As the two nations mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Russia’s St Petersburg will host PM Modi form May 31 to June 2.

PM Modi said that in this meet, the nation will take forward the dialogue from last Summit in Goa in October 2016. PM Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

After touring Russia, PM Modi will end his four-nation tour with a two-day visit to France starting from June 2. On his visit to France, PM Modi will also meet the newly elected France President, Emmanuel Macron.

The two nations are expected to discuss United Nations (UN) Security Council reforms and India’s permanent membership in it.

Describing France as the 9th largest investment partner of India, PM Modi said that he is committed to substantially strengthening and advancing our multi-faceted partnership with France.