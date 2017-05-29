At least 23 people, including children and women, were killed in lightning strikes on Sunday in Bihar as violent storms and heavy rains lashed a large part of the state, officials of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority here said.

The lightning strikes killed six people in Bettiah in West Champaran district, five in Jamui district, four in Motihari in East Champaran district, three in Bhagalpur, and one each in Vaishali and Samastipur districts.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the affected families.