Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram who left for London last week is expected to return to Chennai today, says sources. Karti Chidambaram left for London; two days after CBI conducted raids at his premises.

Karti who is currently under the CBI scanner went to London as per earlier travel plans.

The CBI raided Karti’s homes and offices in four cities to probe charges alleging that he received money from a media firm previously owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in order to help them in tax invasion probe.

An investigation was initiated against both father and son related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances given to INX Media.

A few days after the CBI raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and INX Media for alleged irregularities relating to foreign direct investments received by INX Media in 2007.