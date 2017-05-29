Punjab’s Pathankot district has been put on high alert after the security forces found a suspicious bag with uniform near Mamun military station last night.

Following the alert in Pathankot district, Indian Army and SWAT commandoes have launched a search operation after the bag was found hidden and stuffed in a gunny sack.

As per reports, three uniforms have been recovered from the bag with ‘Jammu’ written on it.

The concerned authorities have rushed to the sport and investigations are underway.

Punjab:High alert in Pathankot, search Op being conducted by police SWAT team & Army after a suspicious bag containing 3 uniforms was found pic.twitter.com/WbeKEq6N6p — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017



Earlier on May 4, a high alert was been sounded in Pathankot district in Punjab after it was found that 3 men had entered the state. The unidentified men had come in an SUV which they abandoned at Makhanpur village near Bamiyal.

According to reports, the police have also found an unidentified bag with mobile tower batteries near Memoon Cantt area in Pathankot.

(This is a developing story. Check the place for more inputs)