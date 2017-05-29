A trial court in Manipur has awarded five years jail term to incumbent Manipur Chief Minister son N Biren Singh in a 2011 road rage case. Ajay Meetai had allegedly shot dead Roger in a road rage incident on March 20, 2011.

Taking cognisance of the plea filed by Irom Chitra Devi, mother of Irom Roger, the Supreme Court had issued notice last week to the Union Home Secretary and the Manipur Chief Secretary to respond by May 29.

The trial court awarded a five-year jail sentence to Ajay Meetai under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code which counts culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to reports of the 2011 incident, Roger was allegedly enraged when Irom Roger refused to let his SUV overpass him following the CM’s son shot dead Roger.

“In January, the petitioners (parents) approached several lawyers in the High Court of Manipur at Imphal, to file an appeal against the judgement of the Sessions Judge, Imphal (West), but all the lawyers they approached, refused to represent them due to the influence and clout of the Respondent No 3 (CM), moreso, in view of the fact that nobody could dare to stand-up against the Chief Minister, Home Minister of the State,” the plea states.

No lawyers have volunteered to take up the case as it directly involves the incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur.