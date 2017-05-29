The Maoists group in Chhattisgarh region has slamming top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for providing financial assistance to the families of 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men who lost their lives in an ambush attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in March 2017.

Maoists have released the pamphlets “condemning” both Akshay and Saina Nehwal.

“We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of CRPF jawans killed in PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) attacks,” reads the pamphlets.

Following the deadly attack that killed 12 CRPF personnel, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 9 lakh each to the kin of the martyrs family.

The actor sought permission from Union Home Ministry to transfer money directly to the bonafide bank account numbers family members of the jawans killed in the Sukma Maoist ambush.

The actor donated Rs 1.08 crore in total as a gesture of support to the family.

Similarly, London Olympics bronze medal winner Saina Nehwal also donated Rs 50,000 each to the families of the slain jawans.

Besides threatening Akshay and Nehwal, the pamphlets also raised and appeal to other celebrities and famous people to stand with their “revolution” and against “human rights violations.”

“We appeal to famous figures, film actors, sportspersons, and celebrities to stand with the revolution and poor people. Stand against police atrocities and human rights violations,” read the pamphlet.

The Maoists said that the 12 men dead did not die for the nation and were working for the businessmen who exploit the tribals for their own profit.

The pamphlets were reportedly circulated as the Maoists celebrated the anniversary of the Naxal movement.

The 12 CRPF personnel killed in the deadly ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on March 11 belonged to the 219th Battalion deployed.